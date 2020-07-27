The Next One Will Be Smarter

We can't continue the basic state of affairs in the US, which is that there is only meaningful Congressional oversight of Democratic presidents, and Democrats can't keep pinning their hopes for oversight on "independent" GOP Daddies like Mueller or from finding A Few Good Republicans in the Senate when necessary. Gotta use the power you have, and not keep outsourcing it to others or simply waiting for election day to wash all the sins away.
Hopefully we see President Biden in January 2021, but we will still have to plan for President Cotton in 2025.
The next one doesn't have to be much smarter, either. Donald Trump is the dumbest human being in America.