I suppose his latest sociopathy is based on him understanding something but not understanding it at all. Things can't go back to normal unless the schools open and a lot of parents really really want schools to open because their lives can't go back to normal (whatever that is) unless they do. But even the anti-Mask MAGAs mostly don't want to send their kids into a plague zone, and less insane parents certainly don't. And, fine, force them to open, but anywhere people start getting sick, they're just going to close again or parents are going to pull their kids anyway.
Are the private schools where Javanka's kids go going to open? Those of any of our glorious wealthy Thinkfluencers who are pushing this?