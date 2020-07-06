White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will “live with the virus being a threat,” in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.Take the low end. That's one million every 20 days. 6 million by election day. And it doesn't magically fade on election day, no matter what happens.
“They’re of the belief that people will get over it or if we stop highlighting it, the base will move on and the public will learn to accept 50,000 to 100,000 new cases a day,” said a former administration official in touch with the campaign.
Monday, July 06, 2020
Therefore
Here we are.
by Atrios at 10:30