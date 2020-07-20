The rise in cases among older residents most likely stems from the spread of the virus by young people who are not taking preventive measures like wearing masks, said Dr. Madiha Syed, an infectious-disease specialist who works at University of Florida Health.
“You see, they don’t wear their masks,” Dr. Syed sighed. “What do you do?”
But even as cases climb, doctors in the Villages say they are prepared for an increase in patients. The hospital has enough capacity and antiviral drugs, Dr. Gogineni said.
...
Yet, residents still congregate every day without wearing masks. They turn up the volume on a radio and dance in the squares. They crowd bars where songs by Elvis Presley and Bobby Sherman play. There are picnics and water aerobics classes.
Monday, July 20, 2020
We're In Our Base Killing Our Doods
It is a weird plan.
by Atrios at 13:43