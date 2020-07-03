What If... You Can't?

I see a lot of frustration and discussion by parents on the internets about the necessity to open schools at the end of the summer. But how?
I'm neither being unsympathetic to the personal toll nor unaware of the impossibility of transitioning to normal life without schools/childcare, but wishing it to happen doesn't make it so. Not just the schools themselves, but the school buses...the whole thing? Sure people are hoping that children are not that likely to get sick and that they might tend not to be spreaders, but the only way to deal with all of this responsibly is to quarantine people and their close contacts. In practice, that means one sick kid or one sick teacher or one sick janitor or one sick bus driver and... you shut it all down. If the likelihood of that is high...
Yes it should be a priority, but, again, how? The answer seems to be, "hope," but...