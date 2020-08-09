#BREAKING North Paulding High School will shut down for two days due to Covid-19. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zZrac2iUNG— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 9, 2020
Yes, that one.
...news report:
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — Roughly 24 hours after sending out a notice to parents about nine new cases of COVID-19 in one school, the Paulding County School District has announced students at that location will be going virtual for at least two days.
There will be no in-person instruction at North Paulding High School on Monday or Tuesday. Parents will find out on the second day if the online learning plan will remain in place any longer.