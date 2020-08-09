Sunday, August 09, 2020

And Then



Yes, that one.

...news report:
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — Roughly 24 hours after sending out a notice to parents about nine new cases of COVID-19 in one school, the Paulding County School District has announced students at that location will be going virtual for at least two days.

There will be no in-person instruction at North Paulding High School on Monday or Tuesday. Parents will find out on the second day if the online learning plan will remain in place any longer.
by Atrios at 17:59