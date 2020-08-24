Monday, August 24, 2020
Bye Kellyanne
And shame on any of you liberals for saying anything bad about this person who lied in support of an administration that has caused immense death and misery, facilitated child rape and a lifetime of trauma for thousands at least! She has been having family problems - have some sympathy you heartless jerks! - and while we all like the kayfabe on tv of calling out her lies, she was an invaluable source to us, and Journalistic Ethics never allowed us to point out that she contradicted privately what she told you publicly! We will do everything we can to promote her inevitable book, which will give us massive scoops like, "Trump is a big dumb asshole evil liar." Who knew? Surely not us journalists! BREAKING BREAKING BREAKING
