Updated 2:48 p.m.: The University reported another COVID-19 cluster in the Hinton James Residence Hall at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday via Alert Carolina. This is the fourth cluster reported in the past three days.
Two have already been reported at Ehringhaus Residence Hall and Granville Towers, and a third at the Sigma Nu fraternity.
According to the Alert Carolina, those in the cluster are already isolating and being monitored. The University is working with the Orange County Health Department to identify other potential exposures.