We can all laugh at the details but really this is a story about a massive financial scam inflicted upon (other) people which dooms them to a life of fucked up sexual morality and associated hangups that they can't unburden themselves of without extreme difficulty.
WASHINGTON – In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell’s wife and the evangelical leader.