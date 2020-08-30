Kennedy The Protagonist

Not really picking on any individual reporter with this (though in some cases I could!), but I've been struck by the extent to which the Markey-Kennedy primary race has been told as if it was Kennedy's story. Not that reporters are in the tank for him, but that it's all about whether he is up down, and why that is happening, that his (once) projected win is the "norm," and deviations from that narrative are bumps in the road on our hero's quest.
Unseating a sitting senator in a primary is a big deal, and whatever the right way to cover such a race, the incumbent is generally treated in this fashion. Also, too, for those of us who remember the coverage of the Lamont-Lieberman race, this is, uh, a bit jarring.
Vote Markey, massholes.