Nobody Could Have Predicted

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The University of Alabama on Monday night unveiled a new COVID-19 dashboard which showed 566 coroavirus cases since Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.But this isn't like putting a sign in front of a cliff which says, "please don't step right up to the edge of the cliff," and then blaming the student who plunged to his death for failing to obey the sign. Though that's the story university administrators want to tell.
The student who steps up to the edge of the cliff, idiot as he may be, is tethered to 5 more students, who are tethered to 5 more students, who are tethered to 5 more students...
That some number of students are dipshits was known by the responsible adults making these plans. That each student dipshit is going to infect some number of other "blameless" students is regularly ignored.
Contagions, how the fuck do they work?