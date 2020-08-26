Shut Up And Dribble

BREAKING:— Coy Wire (@CoyWire) August 26, 2020
CNN has learned that all of tonight’s NBA games have been postponed.
Bucks players are in locker room attempting to reach the attorney general of Wisconsin, Josh Kaul, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Magic players are leaving the arena soon -- not accepting the Bucks‘ forfeit.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020
Celtics’ Marcus Smart said yesterday, "We tried the peaceful way, kneeling, we tried to protest, we tried to come out here and get together and play this game and tried to get our voice across, but it's not working. So, obviously, something has to be done.”— Coy Wire (@CoyWire) August 26, 2020
Apparently, Pence was planning to criticize "taking a knee" in his speech tonight. The Milwaukee Bucks just put their own livelihoods on the line for their cause. Contrast to Pence, who once spent $325K of taxpayer dollars to make a show of angrily walking out on an NFL game.— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 26, 2020