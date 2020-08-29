Administration officials at the University of Alabama reportedly have ordered the school’s professors to keep quiet about the coronavirus amid an outbreak that infected more than 500 students during the first week of classes.It is outrageous, actually, but the usual suspects only see FREE SPEECH and CANCEL CULTURE when the ability of powerful people to get paid large sums of money to do racisms without criticism is threatened.
Faculty in multiple departments said they received emails this week telling them not to discuss the situation in classrooms and to keep students in the dark if they became aware of anyone contracting the virus, according to an exclusive report by The Daily Beast.
Speaking Of Cancel Culture
Wow I bet the usual suspects are OUTRAGED by this!!!
