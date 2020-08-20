What A Country

Plague is depleted our prison slave labor force, which was tasked with vital functions.
Last month, the state said it expected to have about a dozen fewer inmate crews available for wildfire duty, partly because thousands of inmates have been released because of virus risks. The total inmate population is down 9% from a year ago, according to Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data.
Last month, the state had to place a dozen inmate camps on lockdown after a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Lassen County prison where prisoners are trained on fire.