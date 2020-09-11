Ah, Well, Nevertheless

Amid growing criticism from progressives and increased anxiety among the nation's working families, small business owners, and local and state governments that economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic will come too late and be too little, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday told television viewers to "just calm down" when asked if she had erred in her legislative strategy with the Trump White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" if she had made a "tactical mistake" by allowing an "interim" piece of coronavirus relief package—known as COVID 3.5—to pass last week without much stronger support for state and local governments, Pelosi deflected on the premise. "Just calm down," Pelosi said. "We will have state and local and we will have it in a significant way. It's no use going on to what might have been."As long as rich people are happy and stonks are up, Republicans don't give a fuck. "We" tried to tell them...
...adding since it wasn't clear, that was from April and still no state and local gov't money!