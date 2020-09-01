“We know that what happened across the South [in June] was primarily driven by 18-to-25 year olds, across the South, with asymptomatic spread,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “Sending these individuals back home in their asymptomatic state to spread the virus in their home town or among their vulnerable households could really recreate what we experienced over the June time frame in the south. So I think every university president should have a plan for not only testing but caring for their students that need to isolate.”Administrators are going to blame the students, the Trumpkins are going to blame the administrators, and, in a few weeks we can restart the 3 months clock again as cases begin spiking everywhere.
The comments represent one of the most explicit acknowledgments to date that the White House’s aggressive push to bring students back to campus this fall has created serious risks for increased COVID transmission. It also underscores just how fragile the current situation is at college campuses across the country.
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Almost As Smart As Your Typical Internet Dumbass
Suddenly it occurs to them...
by Atrios at 16:30