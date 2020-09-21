Monday, September 21, 2020

And Who Cares If There Are A Couple

At this point any "good Republican" - even ones whose politics I find repulsive but who have a tiny shred of human decency - would leave the party, in effect if not in name, at least. Trump is a monster and 200,000 people have died and 95% of them absolutely fucking love it and why do you need bipartisan validation from these monsters just so you can hear Snuffy Walden songs as you walk and talk down the hallways.
by Atrios at 10:13