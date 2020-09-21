Democrats should start contemplating the fact that there will never be a single GOP vote to fix any of the structures that make this possible. Like it or not, it’s entirely on them. No sense in courting anyone for months. Do it right off the bat—or don’t, and admit failure. https://t.co/5Rl11HC21L— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 21, 2020
Monday, September 21, 2020
And Who Cares If There Are A Couple
At this point any "good Republican" - even ones whose politics I find repulsive but who have a tiny shred of human decency - would leave the party, in effect if not in name, at least. Trump is a monster and 200,000 people have died and 95% of them absolutely fucking love it and why do you need bipartisan validation from these monsters just so you can hear Snuffy Walden songs as you walk and talk down the hallways.
