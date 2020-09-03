Anticipation

Even leaving aside the semi-jokey "what the fuck did you think college students were going to do?" (though, really, what the fuck did you think college students were going to do), the problem with a virus is that even if the vast majority of people completely obey the perfect (lol) rules perfectly, it just won't be good enough in a residential college environment.
U of I predicted 700 cases throughout the entire semester. They now have 784 cases. Mostly blame students "willful violation" of protocols, including large gatherings, failing to isolate after positive test. U of I said they didn't anticipate some students wouldn't follow rules.— Kate McGee (@McGeeReports) September 2, 2020
Just amazing.
“What is not in the models is that students would actually fail to isolate, that they would not respond to efforts to reach them by C-UPHD, that they would go to a party even if they knew they were COVID positive, or that they would host a party while they were COVID positive,” Goldenfeld said. “We did not anticipate that students would attempt to defeat the Safer Illinois app.”Nor is the 26-55 group or the 56-? group.
Rob Kar said at a Wednesday meeting of the academic Senate executive committee he chairs that the omission “concerned” him.
“I’ll be honest, I’m a little concerned about that,” he said. “We know from developmental psychology, from attitudes towards risk, from the psychology on health communications and health education that the 18-to-25-year-old group is unlikely to comply completely.”