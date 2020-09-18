A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections, according to several people familiar with the matter as well as internal documents obtained by The New York Times.
The guidance said it was not necessary to test people without symptoms of Covid-19 even if they had been exposed to the virus. It came at a time when public health experts were pushing for more testing rather than less, and administration officials told The Times that the document was a C.D.C. product and had been revised with input from the agency’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield.
Can't BeIieve I'm Losing To This Guy
Biden isn't losing at the moment, or doesn't appear to be, and I'm not saying he will, but I do think that one answer to the question of how is Trump still so popular (he isn't, but 40% instead of 32% approval), is that the people you need to reach - people who are reachable - don't actually know about things like this. Not just the "wow Trump is gross" or "wow this Covid thing seems bad" or even "wow Trump's a big gross liar (like all politicians)" but the real corrupt shit and the real specific "policy" choices.
