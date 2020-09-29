Debate Day

I hope Sleepy Joe gets a GIANT SHOT OF UPPERS IN HIS ASS.
I've spent a few years trying to point out that the Bush years were both as horrific and absurd as the Trump years, not to defend Trump but to rail against the failure to notice at the time and more disturbingly the amnesia from people who knew better once upon a time.
Both parts are important. They were horrific - people do remember at least parts of that - and hilariously, ridiculously, disturbingly absurd. They were evil and completely ridiculous. A lot of the "this is not NORMAL!" stuff comes from people who forget just what our sainted 4th estate, and that fucking newspaper, treated as absolutely normal back then.
Not that it's a competition, but I do admit the Trumpkins are lapping them...