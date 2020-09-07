It's "interesting" that journalists got extra excited when a FOX NEWS reporter actually reported something negative about Dear Leader. It's weirdly acknowledged-yet-unacknowledged that it's 99% Trump Propaganda TV, such that journalists will point and comment at what is going on there but not really fully embrace the reality of it. After one reporter actually reported something, the rest of the network just shit all over her.
The issue isn't that it's conservative, or even that it's specifically pro-Trump, it's that it's a facts-be-damned zone and has been forever, even back when it was, as Jake Tapper said, their "sister network."