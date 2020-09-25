ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday afternoon that Florida will move into Phase 3 of reopening, a move that will roll back many of the restrictions put in place over the last six months of the coronavirus pandemic.
All statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants will be removed and it orders a right to work and operate a business so local governments cannot close businesses. Local governments can still limit or regulate the operations in some ways relating to COVID-19.
It's Never Going To End
Florida has improved, but they're still doing worse (based on average new cases adjusted for population) than most European countries, which are having "oh shit time to panic" second waves, and stronger and stronger lockdown measures, generally.
