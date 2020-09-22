The Pentagon is just black pit of corruption and defense contractors hide behind The Troops, especially post-9/11, so people are scared to criticize them and Congress loves to give them even more money then they ask for because everyone in Northern Virginia needs a new boat.
A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon in March to build up the country’s supplies of medical equipment has instead been mostly funneled to defense contractors and used to make things such as jet engine parts, body armor and dress uniforms.