The records reviewed by the AP reveal a pattern of DeJoy’s family winning coveted opportunities after making generous contributions.
In one instance, DeJoy’s son, Andrew, secured a slot on Duke University’s tennis team in 2014 while his parents wrote a series of large checks to the school’s athletic department.
The team was ranked 14th in the nation by the Intercollegiate Tennis Assn. and drew a host of top national and international prospects. But Andrew DeJoy was not one of them when he joined as a walk-on freshman months after the season started.
“It was a dream of mine since I was very little, but I wasn’t expecting to play,” Andrew DeJoy said in an interview published by the school’s athletic department in 2015. “I just emailed the coach and said I was willing to work hard over the summer if there was spot. Luckily ... in the fall, things just worked out.”
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Meritocracy
Ruined by affirmative action.
by Atrios at 16:00