No Good Options

It's September and really, even now, the best thing to do is shut everything down, everything possible, for 6 weeks at least. Even if there were enough people in power who wanted that, it would require some minimal national policy and coordination for it to happen effectively.
I hope I am wrong, as I usually hope, but this is just going to keep going until drastic measures are taken. They were, for a moment, as we somewhat miraculously mostly followed other countries into shutting down. And then...