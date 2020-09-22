Nobody Knows This But

The extreme difficulty of scaling production of new technology is not well understood. It’s 1000% to 10,000% harder than making a few prototypes. The machine that makes the machine is vastly harder than the machine itself.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2020
Also, Elon's been selling "full self driving" since... 2016.
Good analysis, although I think we should wait until FSD is a bit more mature— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2020
And promised one million robotaxis by the end of 2020 and strongly implied the tesla network "turn your expensive car into a taxi for reasons" would be ready by mid 2021.
Gotta keep up with my hobbies, even now.