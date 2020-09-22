Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Nobody Knows This But


Also, Elon's been selling "full self driving" since... 2016.

And promised one million robotaxis by the end of 2020 and strongly implied the tesla network "turn your expensive car into a taxi for reasons" would be ready by mid 2021.
Gotta keep up with my hobbies, even now.
by Atrios at 08:30