Trump tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he spoke to embattled Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about “immediately starting up Big Ten football.” He added that the decision was “on the one yard line.”
To say multiple sources denied the notion of the Big Ten playing immediately would not be strong enough. The sources heartily laughed at it. The notion of playing around Thanksgiving is in embryonic discussion, and there’s a desire among coaches to start as early as possible. But “immediately” is in another universe, especially with multiple Big Ten teams not even having players on campus right now.
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Not Sure This Guy Tells The Truth, But Better Keep Reporting Stuff As If He Does
Predictable.
by Atrios at 12:30