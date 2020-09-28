Sharpie Accounting

The debate seems to be: either Trump is the worst businessman in history or he's a tax cheat, but the answer my friends, as it often is, is both.
Important to remember that what rich people get away with isn't necessarily legal, and that buried under a haze of regulations and loopholes and creative accounting there is a actually a bright line between "aggressive deductions" and "fraud."
I'm no smart tax law talking dude, but the obvious one seems to be "paying employee Ivanka as a consultant, also, too," though I'm guessing generally "making up all the numbers without even trying very hard" is probably a general theme.