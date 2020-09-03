Trump has privately groused to friends, family, and aides that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman accused him of having Parkinson’s disease this summer, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. Those sources say that the president has been stewing about this for nearly three months, and he still hasn’t let it go, bringing it up in the West Wing as recently as last week, one of these sources said.
Haberman, however, hasn’t accused Trump of having Parkinson’s. In June, she wrote a Times story about how “President Trump faced new questions about his health… after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there.” The word “Parkinson’s” does not appear in the article, but in Trump’s mind, that has somehow translated to Haberman tagging him with the degenerative disorder.
Thursday, September 03, 2020
So He Has Parkinson's Then
And mini-strokes!
