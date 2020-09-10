Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Answer Is: $600/week Would Be Proven To Be Fucking Amazing Policy



The argument against more generous benefits, such as it is, is that moochers on the superdole won't want to return to work. If we do have a superdole, and the unemployment rate is only 3.5%, a crazy low rate according to economists just a few years ago, then the superdole clearly wouldn't be discouraging people from going back to work.

Furman's been pushing to cut this since May. It's now been cut to nothing, of course.

Furman's one of the "good guys."

Furman's a rich real estate heir, whose career only makes sense if you understand that he's the child of very generous longtime party donors.
by Atrios at 11:00