The Answer Is: $600/week Would Be Proven To Be Fucking Amazing Policy

Out of curiosity, would you be in favor of a $600 a week supplement when the unemployment rate is 3.5%? And if not why not?— Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) September 9, 2020
And if state computer systems could handle replacement rates what replacement rate would you set it at now? What would you have set it in April?
The argument against more generous benefits, such as it is, is that moochers on the superdole won't want to return to work. If we do have a superdole, and the unemployment rate is only 3.5%, a crazy low rate according to economists just a few years ago, then the superdole clearly wouldn't be discouraging people from going back to work.
Furman's been pushing to cut this since May. It's now been cut to nothing, of course.
Furman's one of the "good guys."
Furman's a rich real estate heir, whose career only makes sense if you understand that he's the child of very generous longtime party donors.