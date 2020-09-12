The health department’s politically appointed communications aides have demanded the right to review and seek changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly scientific reports charting the progress of the coronavirus pandemic, in what officials characterized as an attempt to intimidate the reports’ authors and water down their communications to health professionals.Not that I approved of it, either, but I sorta got how dedicated Bushies were on board with their man, either due to pure venality or getting caught up in what was marketed as a sacred cause, a holy conflict (I guess people forget because nobody wants to remember how fucking insane they were back then). And, sure, Stephen Miller is in his best possible place for his holy cause. But most of the rest of them? I mean the ones who aren't just the Family Grifters.
In some cases, emails from communications aides to CDC Director Robert Redfield and other senior officials openly complained that the agency’s reports would undermine President Donald Trump's optimistic messages about the outbreak, according to emails reviewed by POLITICO and three people familiar with the situation.
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Trump's Still Bad
I admit I'm surprised by the number (not infinite, but not trivial) of enthusiastic helpers he has whose motivation for doing so, other than a desire to buttress the fortunes of Dear Leader, is unclear, at least to me.
by Atrios at 09:00