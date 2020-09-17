And that's the best case scenario.
US is gonna be under global (mostly) quarantine for a long time.
While there’s no national lock down, Barr said: “You know, putting a national lock down, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.” https://t.co/M5Fmq1Y8Bw— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 17, 2020
He means bad slavery, which might affect white people, not the good slavery, which didn't and is missed.