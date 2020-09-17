Thursday, September 17, 2020

Tyranny

Looking at the national case numbers slowly rise again, it's worth remembering that the best case scenario - President Biden in January - will be met with almost every Republican governor and Bürgermeister in open rebellion against any sensible public health measures. The Tea Party, but for wiping out the species.

And that's the best case scenario.

US is gonna be under global (mostly) quarantine for a long time.

He means bad slavery, which might affect white people, not the good slavery, which didn't and is missed.
by Atrios at 11:00