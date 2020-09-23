JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
Parson was tested after his wife, Teresa, tested positive earlier in the day. Teresa Parson had experienced mild symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion, spokeswoman Kelli Jones said. She took a rapid test that came back positive and was awaiting a nasal swab test to confirm the finding.
Wave 3
Not that we ever really quite got past wave 1, but in any case shout out to all the anti-mask politicians who helped to make it happen.
