The coronavirus outbreak has pushed millions of Americans, especially young adults, to move in with family members. The share of 18- to 29-year-olds living with their parents has become a majority since U.S. coronavirus cases began spreading early this year, surpassing the previous peak during the Great Depression era.
COVID-19 disruptions associated with a large increase in the share of young adults living with parent(s)
In July, 52% of young adults resided with one or both of their parents, up from 47% in February, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of monthly Census Bureau data.
Friday, September 04, 2020
What A Country
Even pre-Covid, this number going from 36% when I was 18 to 47% last February is... something.
by Atrios at 14:30