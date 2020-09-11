What would sew us back together?
Another 9/11 attack.
The Golden Gate Bridge. Mount Rushmore. Chicago's Wrigley Field. The Philadelphia subway system. The U.S. is a target-rich environment for al Qaeda.
Is there any doubt they are planning to hit us again?
If it is to be, then let it be. It will take another attack on the homeland to quell the chattering of chipmunks and to restore America's righteous rage and singular purpose to prevail.
The unity brought by such an attack sadly won't last forever.
Friday, September 11, 2020
What A Long Strange Trip It Was
I suppose I envy the people who don't remember the aughts very well, which seems to be most people. You had to be Very Online back then, I think, to really get the horrifying big picture, and most people were not Very Online. Stu Bykofsky (now retired) wrote this in 2007. It's utterly nuts but represents the era well.
by Atrios at 14:00