We have lost something — the ability to expect recognizably adult, human behavior in our leader. Worse, we’ve also lost what we said we wouldn’t: the ability to feel disappointed and indignant when it does not come. There is an element of exhaustion here. Fury feels rote, less a feeling than the memory of one.
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Who Is "We"
Not really picking on this column, but a constant tic from people who have large platforms and who have an ability to Influence The Discourse, is to say "we" when they mean "me and people like me" or when they should say, "people who have some power and influence who I could and should name."
by Atrios at 12:00