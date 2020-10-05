The problem for someone who sort of has to come up with something to say about this stuff all the time is that Trump is boring and dumb and the people around him are boring and dumb. There's nothing interesting to say about them. Sure there's some drama, but it's reality-show-on-some-cable-network-you-never-heard-of-at-3am level drama, aside from the fact that it's going to kill us all.
It is way way down the list of important things, but one maddening thing Maggie does in her reporting on My Beautiful President is she tries to make him seem like an interesting subject. He isn't interesting. There's nothing there that isn't obvious.