Don't Complain, Europe Is A Mess Too

And it is. Some countries are doing worse, measured by per capita new daily cases. Not an expert on the details of every country, but in the biggest problem places the reasons are fairly consistent, if not precisely the same, from what I can gather from news stories and anecdotes from locals I know. Not taking mask mandates seriously enough. Generally opening up everything too much too fast. Public rejection, to varying to degrees supported by political parties and the press, of measures. Local political opposition to national measures. National government bumbling.
The ranking of these reasons changes, but the basic issues are everywhere. Much of Europe had more reason to claim premature victory, but nonetheless it was premature.