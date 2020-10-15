FUNDRAISING NOTSOFUNSTRAVAGANZA DAY 5

Quite often people who put out a patreon or a paypal link get accused of being "internet grfiters." And, sure, anyone who is promising (implicitly or explicitly) something they can't deliver regularly is a bit of a grifter. It's hard to not be a bit sensitive to that. Weirdly putting up a paywall and asking for a subscription fee is seen as more legit than saying "it's free, but how about a tip."
My way around that is that I promise nothing!
I kid, but what you see is what you get.
Anyway, relative to the amount of grift in politics - I'm looking at you, Lincoln Project - mine is tiny. So, consider a tip!
Thanks to all!