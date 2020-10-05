Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, delivered no guidance to the president’s aides about how they were expected to behave in a moment of crisis. But the West Wing has also been a ghost town since Mr. Trump’s departure for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon.
Have They Never Known A Single Slightly Decent Human Being Ever
This is what I puzzle over. I even get the authoritarian suck-up-to-the-guy-with-power instinct. I don't get how a nest of cannibalistic vipers get along with each other, how they get along with anybody, how the ones with any other potential source of income say, yes, these are the people I want to spend time with.
