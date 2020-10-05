How Can This Not Be Funny

John Hagee, close Trump associate and relentless pursuer of a violent and bigoted "Christian Zionist" political ideology, has been diagnosed w/ Covid-19. Here's a recent video of him preaching maskless in a San Antonio mega-church that holds 5,400. https://t.co/YHg7TX58zJ https://t.co/gAPAvbdaq7— Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) October 5, 2020
NEWS: @NYMag has confirmed that Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California has tested POSITIVE for COVID-19. Pastor Laurie was at the Prayer March on the Mall with Mike Pence and Franklin Graham and the ACB Rose Garden event later that day.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020
*TWO WHITE HOUSE STAFF IN HOUSEKEEPING TESTED POSITIVE: NYT— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) October 5, 2020
More info on 2 White House residence staff members who tested positive - they worked for the housekeeping department on the third floor, and didn't come in direct contact w the first family. When their tests came back positive, they were told to use "discretion" in discussing it.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 5, 2020
