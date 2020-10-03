Trump was hospitalized Friday evening after experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell ABC News. Trump's doctor said Saturday that the president no longer has a fever and that his "mild cough," nasal congestion and fatigue are "resolving and improving."
Sources close to Trump tell ABC News the president was having trouble breathing and received supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House after his oxygen levels dropped. The pool was told by a "source familiar with the president's health" that Trump's "vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care."
Saturday, October 03, 2020
I Can't Breathe
Source's name rhymes with Shmark Shmeadows.
