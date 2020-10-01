Amy Coney Barrett, the Trump administration’s supreme court nominee, publicly supported an organization in 2006 that has said life begins at fertilization. It has also said that the discarding of unused or frozen embryos created in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process ought to be criminalized, a view that is considered to be extreme even within the anti-abortion movement.
Thursday, October 01, 2020
IVF
IVF is an issue which "nobody" wants to talk about in the context of the anti-choice movement because aside from alienating potential anti-abortion sympathizers, it also splits a movement which is, in part, a pro-fertility-for-some movement. Lots and lots of white babies. You can't actually square the ridiculous "life begins at conception" with the practice of IVF. The most hardcore anti-choicers want to criminalize IVF, too.
by Atrios at 11:30