Since this began, or at least since a couple of months after this began, my question for all of the (team 'D' especially) people predicting/hoping for a speedy recovery, has been: why would we have a better jobs recovery this time than the last time?
Last time was easy to fix and for various reasons they fucked it up beyond belief. I'm not interested in arguing about precisely who 'they' is at this moment, so fill in whichever villains you would like. This time is *hard to fix* and would be so even if aliens zapped away the virus tomorrow.