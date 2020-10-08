When Trump is gone from the White House, he'll be forgotten by his fans pretty quickly. The only reason any of them remembered St. Reagan was because his myth was kept alive by mainstream journalists and a lifelong campaign by Grover Norquist. None of them gave a shit about Reagan a few years after he was gone from office.
As much as they do the hero worship thing, they worship the hero in power, not the guy from last week. That guy doesn't matter anymore.
The bad news is that the path to winning a Republican primary (for any office) now involves festooning yourself with the craziest nonsense possible, and probably even believing it.