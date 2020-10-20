LIFE IS SO UNFAIR

As I keep saying, there are aspects of the appeal of Trumpism I get (not that it appeals to me), though I have some problems understanding the appeal of Trump the man. The whining. The endless damn whining. Sure I know it's a common thing with men of a certain type and age and generation, but I don't know how they stand to hear it from each other.
Especially when the whining isn't about some grand enemy the affects us all (LIBERALS! WOMEN!), but, for example, process complaints about the damn debate rules. Complaining about debate topics and microphone mutes and butt rest sizes and... who is the audience for this?