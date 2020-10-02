Political consultant Blois Olson said on WCCO radio that he had seen images from the Shorewood fundraiser that showed a disregard for COVID-19 precautions.
“Staff and guests lingered after the president was there,” Olson told host Dave Lee Friday morning. “They sang karaoke, they had their arms around each other.” Among those pictured: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Olson said, citing images of a private Instagram account.
Several political leaders who had close contact with Trump would isolate themselves and get tested. That would be a second test. Everyone who is expected to have contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence is required to be tested ahead of time, and such people are asked to not shake hands with him.
Friday, October 02, 2020
My Way
Well then.
by Atrios at 12:52