Karl cited an earlier situation when a White House official, Matt Pottinger, briefed reporters under the condition that they only attribute his comments to a “senior administration official” — only to hear Trump later deny Pottinger’s account and accuse the reporter of fabricating the source.What a fucking joke our elite access journalists are. And, yes, #notalljournalists, but as with every other profession that starts to rot from within, if the other members aren't going to police it...
Hence, Karl’s new rule: “If someone lies to you off the record,” he said, “it is no longer off the record.”
Sunday, October 04, 2020
New Rule
Lol
