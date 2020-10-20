Nothing But Sparkly Sunshine

I suppose it isn't the best campaign message, so I get why few are saying it right now, but I remain somewhat fixated on the fact that the best case scenario is that Trump is president for 2 and a half months, and during that the pandemic isn't significantly better than it is now, while Mitch's senators and whoever bothers to stick around the executive branch until then plot how make the country burn as much as possible just to make sure Biden inherits a raging fire he can't put out.
That's the best case scenario.