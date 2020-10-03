Outsourcing To Some Guy With A Website

I have lived my entire life in a media narrative that Republicans are simply not supposed to face any consequences for their actions and what we have been witnessing for the last 48 hours is the result of a media completely unequipped to handle exactly that happening.
I think that’s why there’s such a cognitive dissonance between how punditry is reacting to this versus, well, basically the rest of the planet. Look at the backlash to that pathetic Twitter announcement. People are done. They are fucking done with this bullshit.
The pieces are rapidly fitting together to the conclusion that the administration, their existing ignorance to all of this aside, likely went to the debate knowing they may be exposed, hid it, and then didn’t tell Biden.
I know I’m screaming at a brick wall when I say this, but how is there a partisan debate about something like that. That is criminal recklessness. That is at best incompetence and at worst actual insanity.
And because of the media narrative I have lived in my entire life, the reaction from our elite punditry is to bow our heads and offer well wishes to these violent, criminal lunatics we all know did this to themselves, and to us.
There is a lot I have been laughing about the last few days, none more so than a talking point about how “this may help Trump.” You fucking pathetic loser for even thinking that.
Our punditry is the only entity in this country that wants this to go on. That wants this to continue. That wants to pretend that somehow any of this is normal or acceptable. In the real world, people are done with this. Fucking. Done.
I really do think we may have reached, for lack of a better term here, peak bullshit. The bullshit river has overflown. The bullshit damn has been breached, and now the bullshit is just flooding into the city and the people are just done with the bullshit.
I nearly dropped my coffee cup, like at the end of usual suspects style, hearing someone on TV this morning calling this an “October surprise.” This is the October most expected and obvious thing ever.
I am one of 100 million Americans who has surrendered so much for the last six months to try to maintain the levees of the bullshit river, all while these guys were holding a fucking boat parade on it.
They have robbed us of our lives for six months. Of our jobs. Of our health. Of our families. Of our joy. And you are telling us not to laugh now? Are you kidding? I am vibrating so hard I cannot be detected by speed cameras.
Saturday, October 03, 2020
Outsourcing To Some Guy With A Website
August tweets, you listen (I added some periods):
